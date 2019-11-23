Maha governor's action arbitrary, malafide: Shiv Sena to SC
The Shiv Sena on Saturdayapproached the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary andmalafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor BhagatSingh Koshyari in swearing in Devendra Fadnavis as the chiefminister
The party has filed a writ petition in the apex courtagainst the state governor, a Sena functionary said here.
