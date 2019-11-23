International Development News
India's political culture, attitude has changed under Modi:

BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday claimed the political culture of India had changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and the country was now corruption-free. Addressing 'youth parliament' in Karnavati University in Gandhinagar, Nadda said the earlier 'chalta hai' attitude of the country had changed.

"The political culture of the country has changed (after Modi came to power). From bhrashtachar-yukt (corrupt), it has become bhrashtachar mukt (corruption free) and vikas yukt (pro-development)," he said. "Earlier the attitude was 'chalta hai' (laid-back) and that 'nothing will change in this country. But now the attitude is that everything can be changed (for the better)," he claimed.

He said abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammmu and Kashmir was a decisive decision of Modi government and its architect was Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The issue was pending for 70 years, but we have done it. This will help people of Jammu and Kashmir who were deprived of fruits of development," Nadda said.

Speaking on the law making triple talaq illegal, Nadda said, "When we can abolish sati system and child marriage and introduce widow remarriage, why could we not end the system of triple talaq?" The Congress was against the government's move to ban triple talaq, but it should realise that the practice is not prevalent even in neighbouring Pakistan, Nadda said. He said a large number of bills were being passed in Parliament due to the good leadership provided by the Modi government.

Nadda said he was citing these examples at a gathering of students as it is they who have to play an active role in the change that is taking shape nationwide..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

