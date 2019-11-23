International Development News
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu thanks Amit Shah for prompt inclusion of Amaravati in map

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promptly including Amaravati in the map after being pointed out by TDP ministers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:46 IST
Chandrababu Naidu thanks Amit Shah for prompt inclusion of Amaravati in map
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promptly including Amaravati in the map after being pointed out by TDP ministers. "I personally thank you for the quick steps taken in this (inclusion of Amaravati in the map) and also bring wishes of people of Andhra Pradesh and TDP. I take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for taking the initiative and you for immediately publishing the corrected version of the India map," Naidu's letter to the Union Home Minister read.

A similar letter by the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was also sent to Minister of State (MoS) in the Home Ministry, G Kishan Reddy. After the correction of map on Friday, TDP general Secretary Nara Lokesh had through a tweet claimed it as a result of fight by party MP Jayadev Galla.

"It is Chandrababu who put Amaravati in the world map. Kudos to TDP MP Jayadev for fighting in Lok Sabha to get Amaravati included in the map and got released by the Survey of India," rough translation of Lokesh's tweet, which was in Telugu, read. Earlier on Thursday, TDP MP Jayadev Galla had raised the issue in the Parliament by stating that the latest map issued by the Home Ministry did not have, Amaravati in it.

Later on, MoS G Kishan Reddy had on Friday said that error regarding Amaravati missing from the political map released by the Home Ministry has been corrected. "Taking note of the issue of Amaravati missing from the map, raised by Hon'ble MPs of AP in the Parliament yesterday, I took up the matter with the concerned. The error has been rectified. Here is the revised map of India. @JayGalla @MithunReddyYSRC PC: Survey of India," said Reddy, tweeting a picture of the map. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugitive

Chinese police said Saturday a man identified in foreign media as a Chinese spy who defected to Australia with a trove of intelligence on Beijings political interference operations in Hong Kong and overseas was an unemployed fraud fugitive....

Motor racing-Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said. Team boss Mattia Binotto said after...

Hong Kong set to vote for district elections after months of violent protests

After months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, voters will have a chance to cast their opinion on the citys future through the district elections scheduled to be held on Sunday. The district council is one of the lowest rungs of Hon...

Man claiming to be witness to Unnao rape victim's accident alleges attempt on life

A person claiming to be the witness to the Unnao rape victims accident has alleged that an attempt was made on his life when his car was hit by a truck here, police said on Saturday. Avdhesh Pratap Singh told police that on Friday, his car ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019