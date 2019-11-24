International Development News
Development News Edition

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 07:12 IST
China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign
Image Credit: Flickr

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwan's democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wen's main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from China's Communist Party.

A Chinese defector, named as Wang "William" Liqiang by Australian media, gave a sworn statement to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, or ASIO, about Beijing's efforts to influence politics in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia. In particular, Wang said he helped guide positive media attention toward certain Taiwanese politicians, including Tsai's top challenger, Han Kuo-yu from the China-friendly Kuomintang party. China, in a late-night statement on Saturday, said Wang is a convicted fraudster who traveled on fake documents.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its sacred territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed, is already on high alert for Chinese attempts to sway presidential and legislative elections scheduled for Jan. 11, whether through disinformation campaigns or military intimidation. The details about what China is suspected of doing in Taiwan quickly provoked a strong reaction from both Han and his party and Tsai and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which supports Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for Beijing.

Speaking on a campaign stop in eastern Taiwan on Saturday, Tsai said China's "shadow" was becoming more and more obvious. Taiwan must not let China destroy its democratic values, she added.

DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai, writing on his Facebook page, said the Kuomintang was teaming up with the Chinese Communist Party against Taiwan and urged people to use their vote wisely. "Will one ballot decide whether Taiwan wants to go into totalitarian China with the Kuomintang?" Cho wrote.

The Kuomintang called the reports in the Australian media "quite sensational", adding it hoped the government did not use this to "play the fear of the communist's card". Han told reporters he had doubts about what the defector was claiming, asking how the Kuomintang lost the last presidential election in 2016 if China really was swaying elections.

If he had taken money from China's Communist Party, Han vowed to resign from his post as mayor of the southern city of Kaohsiung, to which he was elected a year ago. "In this year's presidential election, if Han Kuo-yu has taken even one cent, he will immediately drop out of the race," Han told reporters, adding he needed more information.

"Can Mr. Wang please come directly to Taiwan, and not hide overseas." Taiwan's government says it is investigating Wang's claims and is asking Australia to provide further information.

Late Saturday, DPP legislative whip Ker Chien-ming said they would make a renewed push for anti-infiltration legislation this week in light of the Australian reports. Chiang Kai-shek and his Kuomintang fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Chinese Communist Party.

While no peace treaty has ever been signed, Kuomintang delegations these days visit China regularly. Han met the head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Myanmars private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries. The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived...

Newly formed Maharashtra govt fake, illegal; will fall in seven days: NCP's Majeed Memon

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has slammed the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra terming it as fake and illegal. He added that it will fall within seven days. The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till Novem...

Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.Interim Pres...

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwans democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wens main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from Chinas Communist Party.A Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019