International Development News
Development News Edition

We can prove majority even today: Sena's Sanjay Raut

A day after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a surprise move, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party can prove majority "even now" if called by the Governor to do so.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:35 IST
We can prove majority even today: Sena's Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a surprise move, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party can prove majority "even now" if called by the Governor to do so. The Shiv Sena leader also termed the oath-taking of Devendra Fadnavis as "accidental" and said that yesterday was a black day for democracy.

"Yesterday was a black day for democracy in the history of Maharashtra and the country...Black Saturday. The way Chief Minister took oath in Raj Bhavan was an accidental oath-taking. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra was taking the oath and people of Maharashtra did not know. This was for the first time such thing took place in the country," he said while speaking to reporters here and added that such misuse of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan never took place in the history of the country. "Ajit Pawar took false documents to Raj Bhawan yesterday and Governor accepted those documents. Even if today, Governor asks us to prove the majority, we can do it right now. 49 NCP MLAs are with us," he added.

Raut termed Ajit Pawar's aligning with BJP as the biggest mistake of the NCP leader's life. "Sharad Pawar is a national leader. It is a wrong step taken by BJP and Ajit Pawar. 165 MLAs are with Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP. Ajit Pawar made the biggest mistake of his life by betraying Pawar Sahab at this age (Ajit Pawar ne apni zindagi ka sabse galat kaam kiya hai jo iss umr mein Pawar sa'ab ki peeth mein khanjar ghonpa hai)," he said.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state. The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by...

Ajit Pawar returns home, meets supporters

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returned to his private residence near Churchgate here in the early hours of Sunday and later met his supporters and some party leaders. The 60...

SC commences hearing in Maharashtra govt formation matter

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. A three-judge bench...

Couture leads Sharks past Islanders with OT goal

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing and the host San Jose Sharks handed the New York Islanders a rare setback with a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night. Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019