Thank people for maturity, patience displayed after Ayodhya verdict: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the maturity and patience displayed by the people after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio program, Modi said 130-crore Indians have once again proved that for them, there is nothing bigger than national interest.
