International Development News
Development News Edition

Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:01 IST
Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state. The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress to form the government saying "it is not possible that you hijack "Jantantra" (democracy) with "Jugadtantra"."

"Devendra Fadnavis and BJP government in Maharashtra shows respect to people's mandate and is according to the wishes of Maharashtra people. It is not possible that you hijack "Jantantra" (democracy) with "Jugadtantra"," he said. The Union Minister said there should be a stable government, a government which is dedicated to the development and stressed that "whatever will happen will be good and what has happened is within the framework of the constitution."

Responding to the criticism over BJP forming the government in the state, Naqvi said, "Many people raise questions and people give them answers from time to time." Commenting on the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's tweet on Electoral Bonds, the Union Minister said a fair system doesn't suit people who are involved in corruption from head to toe.

"People involved in corruption from head to toe, a fair system does not suit them. As for the electoral bands, this process has been done with honesty and with the intention to root out black money," he said. Chidambaram had on Saturday tweeted, "I have asked my family to tweet this on my behalf: Electoral Bonds are the biggest scam of the decade. Purchasers will be known to the Bank and, therefore, to the Government. The donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated."

"Donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!," the former Finance Minister said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Filing review of Ayodhya verdict not in interest of Muslims, will harm Hindu-Muslim unity: National Commission for Minorities chief to PTI. PTI ASKHMB

Filing review of Ayodhya verdict not in interest of Muslims, will harm Hindu-Muslim unity National Commission for Minorities chief to PTI. PTI ASKHMB...

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

Pakistan summons Norwegian Ambassador over Quran desecration incident

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019