International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis will be able to prove majority: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday exuded confidence that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be able to prove majority on the floor of the House.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:22 IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis will be able to prove majority: Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday exuded confidence that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be able to prove majority on the floor of the House. Speaking to ANI ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on a joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state, Athawale said, "They have a right to go to Supreme Court. I want to say that the Governor has the right to call the party and ask it to form the government. He has given a date to Fadnavis to prove majority. I have confidence that Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of NCP will be able to prove the majority and Fadnavis government will run for five years."

"When the BJP has refused to form the government then they Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress should have formed the government but it did not happen. For Maharashtra's benefit Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar joined hands and took the oath," he said. On being asked what could be the top court's decision on the joint plea, Athawale said, "Supreme Court might say that the Governor has the right and he has given date and if you have a majority then you should prove it by then. But I have confidence that Fadnavis will be able to prove majority and MLAs will support Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar."

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

Pakistan summons Norwegian Ambassador over Quran desecration incident

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...

Use winter to your advantage to take 'Fit India Movement 'forward: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens to take advantage of the upcoming winter season and promote the Fit India Movement in the country. In the 59th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, he said Winters are ...

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019