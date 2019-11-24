International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP contacts 3 'missing' MLAs, claims they are with party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:44 IST
NCP contacts 3 'missing' MLAs, claims they are with party
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The NCP has claimed that three of its five MLAs, who went 'missing' on Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy, have been contacted and they are with the party. Till Sunday morning, five NCP MLAs - Daulat Daroda (Shahapur), Nitin Pawar (Kalwan), Narhari Zhirwal (Dindori), Babasaheb Patil (Ahmedpur), Anil Patil (Amalner) - were reported 'missing', party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

The party has been able to contact Anil Patil, Babasaheb Patil and Daroda, he said. Malik took to Twitter and tagged Anil Patil's tweet in which the latter said he continues to be part of the NCP and expressed faith in the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

In the tweet, Patil said he went to the Raj Bhawan since Ajit Pawar was the legislature party leader. "I wasn't aware about what was going to happen at the Raj Bhawan. I am with Sharad Pawar," Patil said in the tweet.

Malik said this was an indication of Patil's return to the party fold. Earlier on Saturday, Daroda's family filed a missing person complaint with police.

Malik said on Sunday that the party has released two separate videos of Daroda and Babasheb Patil in which they are seen stating that they are with the NCP. "Efforts are also on to reach out to Zhirwal and Nitin Pawar. All of them will be back with the party by this evening," the NCP spokesperson said.

He said efforts were also on to convince Ajit Pawar to return to the party fold. "It would be better for him if he accepts his mistake.

We don't want him to stay out alone," Malik said. In another significant development, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Baban Shinde, who is considered close to Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his residence here in the morning.

After the meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes, Kakade said he came to meet Pawar for his "personal work". Congress state chief and senior party leader Ashok Chavan also met Sharad Pawar.

Later, Chavan told reporters that the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will form a government as they "have the numbers". "All the missing NCP MLAs will return to the party fold soon. The Congress MLAs are all together," he said.

Sources said more than 45 NCP legislators, including Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar, were shifted to a suburban hotel to prevent them from being poached. Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony here, leading to lifting of the President's rule in the state. Ajit Pawar's volte face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies. The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Security heightened at hotels where NCP, Cong, Sena MLAs kept

Security has been tightened outside three luxury hotels in Mumbai where MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been kept to thwart any poaching attempts, police said on Sunday. The three parties shifted their MLAs to different hotels...

11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in J-K

Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel here, police said on Sunday. The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual ...

UPDATE 1-Plane crashes in eastern DR Congo with about 17 passengers on board

A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governors office said. The plane, operated by the local company Bu...

JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019