SNP would enter 'less formal arrangement' with Labour - Scottish first minister

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday the Scottish National Party would only ever enter into a "less formal arrangement" to support a minority government formed by the main opposition Labour Party.

"In terms of supporting a minority Labour government, I have been clear we wouldn't have a formal coalition, it would be a less formal arrangement, and yes of course I would expect (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party to respect Scotland's right to choose our own future," she told Sky News.

