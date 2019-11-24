International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:32 IST
Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message
Image Credit: PxHere

Hong Kong's voters turned out in record numbers Sunday for local council elections that the city's pro-democracy movement hopes will add pressure on the Beijing-backed government to heed their demands after months of violent protest. Lengthy queues snaked out of polling stations across the territory in the election for 18 district councils, where high turnout is expected to benefit democratic forces.

The Electoral Affairs Commission said a record 47.26 per cent of the 4.13 million citizens registered to vote had cast their ballots by late Sunday afternoon. It was already the highest turnout in Hong Kong's history of district council elections post-handover, with several hours of voting still to go.

The selection of 452 councillors -- handling community-level concerns such as bus routes and garbage collection -- traditionally generates little excitement but has taken on new significance following months of political unrest. Hong Kong has been buffeted by months of mass rallies and violent clashes pitting police against protesters who are agitating for direct popular elections of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's government, as well as a probe into alleged police brutality.

District councils have long been dominated by the pro-Beijing establishment, and voters seeking change hope that weakening that grip will give their movement fresh momentum. "Even though one ballot can only help a little, I still hope it can bring change to society and support street protests in some way," 19-year-old student Michael Ng, voting for the first time, told AFP.

The vote is the closest Hong Kongers get to direct representation. The territory's top-level legislature is elected by a mix of popular vote and seats reserved for industry groups stacked with China loyalists, which ensures Beijing's control of the city of around 7.3 million.

The pro-democracy camp is calling Sunday's vote a referendum on Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the pro-Beijing government, who have resisted the movement's demands. "We are voting to give our judgement on what has happened... we're also voting to make a choice for what is yet to come," said Jimmy Sham, a pro-democracy candidate and a prominent figure in the largely leaderless protest movement.

But the polls are not entirely symbolic: some candidates for next year's legislative elections will be drawn from district councillors, and the bodies also will contribute 117 members to the 1,200-strong Beijing-controlled electoral college that chooses the chief executive. Protests have been muted in recent days after pro-democracy figures urged citizens to cease disruptions to avoid giving the government an excuse to delay or suspend the polls.

Police were deployed at some polling stations and on city streets, but their presence was not particularly heavy. No violence or other disturbances were reported.

"I'm pleased to say that... we should have a relatively peaceful and calm environment to conduct these elections successfully," Lam said after voting in her constituency on Hong Kong island. The political unrest kicked into high gear with giant rallies in June against a bill backed by Lam that would allow extraditions to China's opaque justice system.

The bill was eventually withdrawn as public pressure grew, but the anger that it unleashed sparked wider calls for democracy. Analysts expect pro-democracy candidates to see gains in the district councils but still fall short of a majority of slots.

Campaigning has been marred by acrimony, with one pro-democracy candidate having his ear bitten off in an attack, while 17 other candidates of all stripes have been arrested over protest-related activities. Election authorities banned leading democracy activist Joshua Wong from running in the district poll for backing Hong Kong "self-determination".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...

Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB by another five years, saying the outlawed outfit has continued to indulge in violent activities, including killing and extortion, and undermine the countrys territori...

Buddhist circuit to have Chineese signage to attract tourists from China

In a major bid to woo Chinese tourists to India, the Union Tourism Ministry has decided to put up signage all across the Buddhist circuit in Chinese, sources said on Sunday. The ministrys decision to put up signage in foreign languages at m...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set 6 vehicles on fire

Six vehicles, including four tractors, one JCB machine and a motorcycle were allegedly set ablaze by Naxalites near Madonar village in Narayanpur district on Saturday. According to SP Mohit Garg, the vehicles were being used for the constru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019