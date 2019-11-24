No further Brexit delay, says UK minister Gove
British minister Michael Gove ruled out on Sunday asking the European Union for another Brexit delay to secure a new trading relationship with the bloc.
Asked on the BBC's Andrew Marr show whether a Conservative government would ask for an extension, Gove replied: "No ... We'll be out of the EU actually by January, we will have formally left."
"We've done a huge amount of work already, alongside the Withdrawal Agreement, in the political declaration which lays the groundwork for the deal we want ... We will secure a deal."
