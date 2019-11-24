International Development News
Development News Edition

Still with NCP, says Ajit; bid to create confusion, says Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sundaysaid there was no question of an alliance withthe BJP in Maharashtra. He was reacting to his nephew Ajit Pawar's tweets that he was still with NCP and that the "BJP-NCP alliance" would provide a stable government in the state.

"There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government," Sharad Pawar tweeted. "Shri Ajit Pawars statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," he added.

A day after his stunning volte face, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was still with the NCP, adding Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader. In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar also said the "BJP- NCP alliance" will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," the 60-year-old leader tweeted. "There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well.

However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he tweeted..

