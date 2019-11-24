Britain's Conservatives says they will not extend Brexit implementation period
Britain's governing Conservative Party will not extend the Brexit implementation period beyond December 2020, it said in its election manifesto on Sunday, reiterating Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vow to "get Brexit done".
"We will negotiate a trade agreement next year - one that will strengthen our Union - and we will not extend the implementation period beyond December 2020," the party said.
"The only way to deliver Brexit is with a Conservative majority in parliament," the manifesto said, adding if in government, people coming to Britain from the EU would only access unemployment, housing and child benefit after five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Boris Johnson
- Brexit
- Britain
- EU
ALSO READ
UK Conservative Party hit by cyber attack ahead of election - two sources
UK PM Boris Johnson bats for scientists from India in election campaign
Boris Johnson hails tea exports to India on election campaign trail
UPDATE 1-Sterling down slightly, but traders remain hopeful of a Conservative Party majority
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-Boris Johnson's odd election rivals