UK's Johnson promises 23.5 bln pounds more spending and tax cuts

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised 23.5 billion pounds ($30.15 billion) worth of tax cuts and public spending between 2020 and 2024 on Sunday and said the impact on the government's day-to-day current budget would be close to zero.

"In the first two years, the effect is negative but the current budget remains in surplus," Johnson's Conservative Party said in a document. "In the second two years, the effect is positive. Over the period, the cumulative effect is close to zero."

