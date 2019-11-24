International Development News
Development News Edition

AIADMK meet throws weight behind CM, Dy CM's leadership

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:08 IST
AIADMK meet throws weight behind CM, Dy CM's leadership

The ruling AIADMK at its general council meet here on Sunday hailed its top two leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami as "guardians" and credited them for their stellar party work. After the death of its iconic leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami were the "guardians of the party who are rendering stellar work," a resolution adopted at the meeting said.

The two leaders, with smile writ large on their faces held swords of victory presented to them on the occasion. The endorsement of the duo's leadership at the general council and executive committee meet assumes significance as this is the first meeting of the top decision making bodies months after some had voiced support for a single leadership.

In June, following the Lok Sabha poll debacle, AIADMK MLA V V Rajan Chellappa had pitched for a single "charismatic" leadership to steer the party, saying the present arrangement of dual power centres impeded quick decisions. Soon, the AIADMK asserted that the status quo would prevail and Palaniswami and Panneerselvam would jointly continue to steer the outfit.

The seal of approval comes against the backdrop of the party's victory in recent bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly segments which has helped further enhance the stature of the two leaders. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, addressing the meet, said he came to occupy the top slot both in the party and government only after decades of work in the party organisation right from the lowest levels.

His remark is also seen as a reply to the recent "wonder" remark of top actor Rajinikanth. The superstar, who is expected to foray into politics, had said Palaniswami "would not even have dreamt" of assuming the Chief Minister's post and described his elevation as "wonder and marvel." Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam lauded Palaniswami for efficiently helming the goverment and enhancing the reputation of Amma.

In a veiled attack on Rajinikanth for his recent "political vacuum," comment, the Deputy Chief Minister said,"there is no vacuum," adding AIADMK is synonymous with victories and none can snatch it away from it. Without naming Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, who previously was perceived as a threat to the AIADMK's leadership, Panneerselvam said cadres who had switched to the rival side realised the deceit and returned to the parent outfit.

Senior leader K P Munusamy hailed O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami as the two big leaders of AIADMK who had worked their way up in the party organisation from the scratch. Electricity Minister P Thangamani took a dig at Rajinikanth without naming him for the same "wonder," remark.

Hailing the Chief Minister for his administrative efficiency and personality, the Minister said it was such qualities that led to his success in governance. Palaniswami successfully tackled a slew of protests too; be it the government employees stir or the strike by doctors, the Minister said. Besides, the "enemy" on the one side (the DMK) and "betrayer" (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's TTV Dhinakaran) on the other side were dealt successfully, he noted.

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani too hailed both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, the former as the hero of jallikattu and the latter as "Karikala Cholan," for a water conservation and replenishment (Kudimaramathu) scheme. Notably, the resolution hailed late party supremo J Jayalalithaa as the "permanent party general secretary." The posts of coordinator and co-coordinator are the top two positions in the AIADMK now. After Jayalalithaa, there is no post of general secretary, the numero uno party rank till then.

As part of decorations to welcome party workers and leaders to the meet, a temple tower -as seen in cinema sets for shoot- featured Jayalalithaa as the presiding deity and it attracted attention. A slogan, "kazhagame koil, Ammave deivam, (party is temple and Amma is God)" was embossed above the "sanctum sanctorum." PTI VGN ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson promises "sensible" tax cuts and spending plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, facing a Dec. 12 election, promised 23.5 billion pounds 30.15 billion of sensible tax cuts and extra day-to-day spending which he sought to contrast with the opposition Labour Partys much more radical plans.The...

Automatic train protection system on the anvil, says official

The Railways is planning to cover its entire network of 68,000 route km with the automatic train protection system in a phased manner, chairman of the railway board Vinod Kumar Yadav said here on Sunday. He said this during the 62nd annual...

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 JH-POLL-LD RAJNATH No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya Rajnath Pandu Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world could ...

UPDATE 1-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, adding another moderate voice to a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican President D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019