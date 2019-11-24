Maharashtra: Ahmed Patel meets Congress MLAs

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday arrived at JW Marriott Hotel here to meet his party MLAs. Other senior leaders of the party including Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Throat and Sushil Kumar Shinde along with Mallikarjun Kharge are already inside the hotel.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow. The top court, while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state, said that appropriate orders will be passed tomorrow.

The bench consisting Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am tomorrow. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. (ANI)

