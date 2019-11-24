International Development News
Development News Edition

Merkel ally calls for better Franco-German ties after NATO row

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:00 IST
Merkel ally calls for better Franco-German ties after NATO row

Germany and France must bury their differences and pursue a constructive partnership with concrete ideas, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a public spat between the two European Union heavyweights over NATO. Relations between the neighbours, traditionally the axis of the 28-member bloc, have become particularly tricky since French President Emmanuel Macron came to power as his ambitious plans for reform have often hit the buffers with cautious Merkel.

Many commentators say the fraught relationship between Berlin and Paris is holding back the EU at a time when it needs to show a united front towards other world powers, such as the United States and China. Macron irked some allies, including Germany, this month by saying the NATO defence alliance was experiencing brain death and casting doubt on its collective guarantee, whereby an attack on one member is an attack on all in NATO.

Merkel slapped down Macron saying he had used "drastic words" and had overreacted. She saw NATO differently, she said. Norbert Roettgen, a member of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told Germany's Bild daily that he understood the chancellor.

"But all this doesn't help, we have to get relations with France back on a constructive track," he told Monday's edition of Bild, according to an extract released on Sunday. "To do that we don't always have to wait for Macron's proposals, but we must make some, or at least one, of our own," he said, suggesting ideas such as a common 5G network for the two countries or a bi-national sovereign bond for innovation.

"We could transform ourselves from the repairman into a driver of German-French ideas," he said. Bild daily also cited a report in the New York Times which said Merkel had shown exasperation with Macron at a dinner to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"I understand your desire for disruptive politics. But I'm tired of picking up the pieces. Over and over, I have to glue together the cups you have broken so we can then sit down and have a cup of tea together," she was reported as saying to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Airtel, RIL, 3 others may submit bids for RCom assets on Monday

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Monday, according to sources close to the development. The last date to submit bids will end on Monday and RCom R...

BSNL employees unions call for hunger strike on Nov 25

BSNL employee unions have alleged that the management is forcing personnel to opt for voluntary retirement scheme VRS by creating a fear psychosis and have called for pan-India hunger strike on November 25. The unions, representing more tha...

Merkel ally calls for better Franco-German ties after NATO row

Germany and France must bury their differences and pursue a constructive partnership with concrete ideas, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a public spat between the two European Union heavyweights over NATO. Relations b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019