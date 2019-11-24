PM condoles death of BJP veteran Kailash Joshi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of BJP veteran Kailash Joshi, saying he made a strong contribution towards the development of Madhya Pradesh. Joshi died on Sunday.
"Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh's growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator," Modi tweeted. "Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
