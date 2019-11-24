PM condoles death of BJP veteran Kailash Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of BJP veteran Kailash Joshi, saying he made a strong contribution towards the development of Madhya Pradesh. Joshi died on Sunday.

"Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh's growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator," Modi tweeted. "Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," he said.

