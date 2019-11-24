Andhra Pradesh: BJP accuses YSRCP govt of promoting English over Telugu

The BJP on Sunday accused the YSRCP led government of promoting English over Telugu and demanded that both the languages be promoted in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Andhra Pradesh BJP unit spokesperson Lanka Dhinakaran said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was unable to realise the importance of mother tongue Telugu.

"Unfortunately, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh is unable to realise the importance of mother tongue (Telugu). He has always tried to go around the English language, neglecting Telugu," Dhinakaran told ANI. He demanded that both English and Telugu be promoted in the schools of the state.

"BJP strongly demands that both English and Telugu should be promoted by proper coaching in Telugu and English medium schools," the BJP leader said. The state government had recently issued an order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to convert government, Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP), and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium schools.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)