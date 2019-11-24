Congress-NCP together for Maharashtra's 'MahaStrength', says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the post-poll alliance between NCP and Shiv Sena was growing stronger, based on meetings of the two parties under the guidance of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. "Earlier today. All together for Maharashtra's #MahaStrength," Aaditya said retweeting a photo shared by Supriya Sule after today's meeting of NCP MLAs presided by Sharad Pawar which saw Uddhav Thackeray also attend.

The photo showed Aaditya standing with Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar. He also retweeted another tweet by the official handle of the NCP with photos from the meeting, with both party chiefs.

The NCP meeting was called to explain the current scenario in Maharashtra to the party MLAs.Later on, Uddhav Thackeray addressed a meeting of his party's MLAs to discuss the existing situation in Maharashtra. Meanwhile Sharad Pawar, through a tweet today expressed confidence that his party will form the government with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and it had no plans to ally with the BJP.

"There is no question of forming an alliance with the BJP. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena and Congress to form the government. Ajit Pawar's statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," Sharad Pawar's tweet read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)