Netanyahu's Likud party plans for leadership primaries - media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will hold leadership primaries within the next six weeks, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The YNet news website said Netanyahu had agreed with the head of Likud's central committee, Haim Katz, to hold the leadership vote.

A Likud part spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment.

