Iran planning attacks on Israel: Netanyahu

  • PTI
  • Jerusalem
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 03:40 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 03:32 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of planning attacks against the Jewish state and said everything possible would be done to prevent them. The premier, who was indicted on corruption charges on Thursday and is seen to be battling for his political life, made his remarks on a visit to an army base near the border with conflict-ravaged Syria on Sunday.

"Iran's aggression in our region, and against us, continues," Netanyahu said. He was speaking on the day US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was in the country to meet his Israeli counterpart Aviv Kohavi.

The two generals discussed "operational questions and regional developments", an army statement said. Speaking on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Netanyahu said "we are taking all necessary actions to prevent Iran from entrenching here in our region." "This includes the activity necessary to thwart the transfer of lethal weaponry from Iran to Syria, whether by air or overland.

"We will also take action to thwart Iran's effort to turn Iraq and Yemen into bases for launching rockets and missiles" at Israel, he added. On Wednesday, in a rare confirmation of such operations, Israel said its warplanes carried out a "very intense" attack against Iranian forces and Syrian army targets in Syria.

Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 23 people were killed in the strikes -- 21 fighters and two civilians. The previous day, Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defence system had intercepted four rockets fired from Syria, with the army blaming an "Iranian force".

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday he had charged Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, prompting speculation that the end of the premier's decade-long tenure was nigh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

