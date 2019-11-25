International Development News
What people in Hong Kong are saying about district council elections

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Here are comments from voters, politicians, activists and academics on Hong Kong's district council elections, where pro-democracy candidates romped to a landslide and symbolic majority after residents turned out to vote in record numbers on Sunday.

TED HUI, DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER WHO WAS RE-ELECTED "I see this election as part of the anti-extradition movement," said Hui, referring to a now-scrapped bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China for trial. "Today is only a small win in the ... movement. I want to dedicate all the effort and glory to the frontliners and everyone who has participated in the movement."

PRO-BEIJING HEAVYWEIGHT JUNIUS HO, WHO LOST TO DEMOCRATS "This is an exceptional year, exceptional election and unusual result," Ho said on his Facebook page.

JIMMY SHAM OF CIVIL HUMAN RIGHTS FRONT, WHO WON HIS SEAT "We have to be leaders of the community that listens to people's voices and opinions. We also have to solve the community problem and perform better than the pro-establishment camp."

DEMOCRACY CANDIDATE LEUNG KWOK-HUNG, ALSO KNOWN AS "LONG HAIR", WHO LOST "I let you all down today ... but Hong Kong people will continue to fight. I hope everyone will give a big applause to the history we have created today.

"Most of the pro-establishment lawmakers have lost in this district council election. It shows the government today has zero acceptance ... I urge Carrie Lam to respond to people's demands ... If I was her, I would prepare a resignation now." ANDREW LI, 22, A STUDENT WHO SUPPORTS JIMMY SHAM

"I think the performance of the pro-democracy camp will send an indicator to Beijing. By ignoring people's demands, it wakes up all Hong Kong people to come out and vote. "It is just a start to fight back this tyranny. We never forget how many people were sacrificed in this movement, ranging from those arrested to injured."

HORACE CHEUNG, A PRO-BEIJING LAWMAKER WHO LOST "Our loss is not because of our work in the local districts, it's because of the political sentiment ... I have 500 more votes this time (than four years ago), but the high turnout makes me fail. That's the reality."

ALICE MAK, PRO-ESTABLISHMENT LAWMAKER, WHO LOST "Today's result is the voters' decision. We respect it. But, what we really want is that we finally find peace ... We don't want to mess up Hong Kong again."

IVAN CHOY, SENIOR LECTURER ON ELECTORAL POLITICS AT THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG "Most people have already considered it is a referendum. We see that the pro-democracy camp mobilised people based on 'police brutality' and 'bad governance', while the pro-establishment camp views this election as 'saying no to violence'.

"As it is considered as a referendum, the turnout rate is a record high and the democratic camp scores a landslide victory - that has never happened in history. These two indicators are of utmost importance. It will let the international society be witness. Their support to Hong Kong democracy may be further assured, which embarrasses Beijing. "The next move of the Hong Kong situation will be determined by responses from the Hong Kong government and Beijing after this election."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

