Australia PM says allegation of China interference disturbing

  • Updated: 25-11-2019 08:05 IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that allegations in a media report that China had tried to install an agent in a parliamentary seat in Canberra were "deeply disturbing and troubling".

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, in a rare public statement, said it was already investigating the allegations reported by Channel 9 television.

"I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling," Morrison said at a media conference, noting that ASIO's investigation was ongoing.

