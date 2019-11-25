Priyanka accuses BJP of disregarding Constitution in Maharashtra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the "game" it played in Karnataka.

The Congress had accused the BJP of poaching MLAs to form the government in Karnataka earlier this year.

"Have we reached the stage of open kidnapping of the mandate?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

