China and U.S. very close to phase one trade deal -Global Times
China and the United States are very close to a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said on Monday, discounting "negative" media reports.
China also remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the United States, the state-backed Global Times said, citing experts close to the Chinese government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
