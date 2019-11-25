International Development News
Development News Edition

We have required numbers: Sena-NCP-Cong in letter to Maha Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 12:37 IST
We have required numbers: Sena-NCP-Cong in letter to Maha Guv

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Monday submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, claiming they have the required numbers to form government in the state. The letter was signed by Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat, the legislature party leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the post-poll alliance formed by the three parties, claimed it has the majority whereas the recently sworn in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "does not have the required numbers". "Once Fadnavis fails to prove his majority during the floor test, the Shiv Sena's claim for government formation should be considered," the parties said in the letter.

"We have attached the list of NCP and Congress MLAs supporting Sena's claim along with other smaller parties and Independents who have extended their support. We should be called to form a government immediately," they said. After submitting the letter, NCP's state chief Jayant Patil said, "The three parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - and smaller allies are willing to parade all 162 MLAs who have supported Sena's claim to form government in Maharashtra." "If the governor permits, we will bring all the 162 MLAs before him," he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan where Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat were also present.

Patil said they have the signatures of "51 out of total 54 NCP MLAs". "Ajit Pawar, Anna Bansode and Dharmaraobaba Atram have not signed the letter. Bansode is in Pune while Atram had gone to Gurugram along with other NCP MLAs but he informed us that he is with the party's decision," he said.

On the NCP's efforts to convince Ajit Pawar to come back to the party fold, Patil said, "I will make my last attempt to convince Ajit Pawar today." BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in the state. The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

In the 288-member state Assembly, BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress party having 56, 54 and 44 members respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Guar seed futures decline on subdued demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 30 to Rs 4,217 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Monday as investors offloaded positions amid a weak trend at the spot market. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand at the s...

Bengaluru CBD outperforms Asia-Pacific office market

Office market in India continues to be robust despite sluggish economic growth, with the Central Business District CBD of Bengaluru registering the highest year-on-year rental growth in the Asia-Pacific region at 17.6 per cent in July to Se...

NGT directs DPCC, SDM to furnish report on illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area

The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC and the SDM concerned to furnish a report on a plea alleging air pollution by illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area of northeast Delhi. A bench head...

Facial recognition at Indian cafe chain sparks calls for data protection law

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The use of facial recognition technology at a popular Indian cafe chain that triggered a backlash among customers, led to calls from human rights advocates on Monday for the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019