Political developments in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:43 IST
Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra:

1.14 pm: NCP MLAs Daulat Daroda, Nitin Pawar and Narhari Zirwal, who were 'missing' since Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, return to Mumbai on Monday. 12.13 am: The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday, says the apex court while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

11.34 am: The Centre tells the Supreme Court that BJP has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form a government in Maharashtra. It asks the apex court for two to three days to file a reply to the plea against the governor's decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis to become chief minister. 11:23 am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserts that his party along with the Congress and Shiv Sena will form government in Maharashtra.

11.15 am: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, other party leaders hold a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP. 10.46 am: The Supreme Court commences hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

10:44 am: Amid the high political drama in Maharashtra and fear of 'poaching' of MLAs, the NCP has shifted its legislators from a five-star resort to two other hotels in Mumbai. 10:24 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said leaders of his party and the NCP and Congress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to present their side for government formation in the state.

9:45 am: The Congress parliamentary strategy group meets at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi in the backdrop of the Maharashtra political situation. Congress likely to raise the issue of Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in along with Ajit Pawar in both houses of Parliament.

9:40 am: The Shiv Sena hits out at BJP, says those who did not respect their 25-year-long friendship with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will one day dump NCP leader Ajit Pawar as well. 9:09 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the "game" it played in Karnataka.

