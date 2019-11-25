Congress stalled Ayodhya matter for several decades: PM Modi in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the Congress stalled the Ayodhya matter for several decades. The statement from the Prime Minister came weeks after the Supreme Court finally put an end to the dispute while ruling in favour of Ram Lalla.

"The matter of dispute over the birthplace of lord Ram in Ayodhya was stalled by Congress. Had they wanted, a solution could have been found much earlier. But they didn't do that, they cared about their vote bank. Such thinking of Congress affected the country," he said while addressing a poll rally here. "We are moving ahead with the mantra of unity. Now, the dispute over Ram janmabhoomi is resolved now," Modi said.

Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. The Prime Minister also held Congress responsible for killings of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Many Youth of Jharkhand deployed for security of Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives there. Congress was responsible for this," he said. Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP. In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das. (ANI)

