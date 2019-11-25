International Development News
RS adjourned for the day as Opposition stalls functioning

  • PTI
  • Newdel
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:43 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:43 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over developments in Maharashtra. As soon as the House met at 2 PM, Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet demanding discussion on the events in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said discussion on the matter cannot be taken up as the matter was sub-judice. Citing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's statement earlier in the day, he said the House can discuss President's rule being imposed or revoked in a state only when a motion to that effect is brought before it.

Congress members said that if the matter was sub-judice why was the minister allowed to speak on the matter in the House. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier rejected notices by opposition members under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue and adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the morning session had said that the Governor's decision can be discussed only through a substantive motion and no such motion has been brought by the opposition. He had alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad".

He said NCP strongman Sharad Pawar risks getting run out on a slippery pitch. Amid the din, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur introduced a proposal to withdraw the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, which was approved by the House.

As the Opposition continued protests, Harivansh adjourned the House for the day..

