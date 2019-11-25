ACB closes irrigation cases, says not related to Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Anti-CorruptionBureau (ACB) on Monday said it has closed probe into allegedirregularities in nine irrigation projects in Maharashtra,adding none of these cases was linked to deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The ACB's clarification came after opposition Congressclaimed Ajit Pawar was "exonerated" in lieu of his support tothe BJP in forming a government two days ago

"None of the cases pertaining to Ajit Pawar in the2013 irrigation scam investigation have been closed," a seniorACB official told PTI.

