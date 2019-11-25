International Development News
Development News Edition

WB govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:58 IST
WB govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee colonies on central government and private lands up to 3 acres will be regularised The displaced people will also be given land rights by the Trinamool Congress government, Banerjee said. Her statement came in the backdrop of the Centre's announcement that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process would be carried out across the country.

Alleging that the TMC is protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as they are the party's votebank, senior BJP leaders have asserted that NRC would be implemented in the state. The state government had earlier regularized 94 refugee colonies which were on state government land, she said after a Cabinet meeting.

"But there are several refugee colonies on the land owned by the central government and private parties. We have been saying this for a long time asking them to regularise these refugee colonies and provide them with land possession. However, they have sending eviction notices," Banerjee said.

PTI SUS PNT NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pak govt moves IHC against verdict announcement in High Treason case against Musharraf

Pakistan government on Monday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court seeking an adjournment of verdict announcement in the High Treason case against former President General Pervez Musharraf. A special court on November 19 concluded the trial...

Anti-nt'l forces raising head post-Art 30 abrogation, Ayodhya tangle resolution: CM to youths

Following the Centres resolute steps of abrogating Article 370 and resolving Ayodhya tangle, forces inimical to the country have begun raising their ugly heads, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and exhorted youths...

Five lakh relief kits to be distributed among cyclone-hit

Asserting that her government would provide all possible assistance to those affected by Cyclone Bulbul, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said five lakh relief kits were to be distributed among the disaster-hit families....

Indonesia attorney general's office condemned for barring LGBT recruits

Indonesias human rights commission condemned on Monday the attorney generals office for barring LGBT people from applying for posts it did not want people with what it called sexual orientation deviations. Indonesia, the worlds most populou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019