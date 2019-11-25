International Development News
Development News Edition

Britain says it does not wish to stop the formation of a new EU commission

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:03 IST
Britain says it does not wish to stop the formation of a new EU commission
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain does not wish to stop the formation of a new European Commission, a spokesman for Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, restating the position that London would not be nominating a new commissioner during an election.

"We've set out our position to the EU on multiple occasions including in our initial letter ... the UK does not intend or wish to stop the EU proceeding with the formation of a new Commission at the earliest possible moment," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospitalAbu Dhabi has partnered with U.S. non-profit organization Mayo Clinic in a joint venture to operate one of the largest hospita...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. British parliament to reconvene on December 17 Downing Street statementBritains parliament will be reconvened on Dec. 17 following the general election, and if Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award recordTaylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jacks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019