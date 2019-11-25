International Development News
Development News Edition

Raksha Mantri addresses IAF Commanders’ Conference

The CAS while addressing the Commanders emphasized the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by our adversaries.

Raksha Mantri addresses IAF Commanders’ Conference
He highlighted the need for continuous enhancement of in-house maintenance capabilities and optimum utilization of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)

The second bi-annual IAF Commanders' Conference was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on 25 Nov 19 at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan). Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, welcomed Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, and Secretary Defence Production Shri Subhash Chandra. He introduced Air Force Commanders to the Raksha Mantri.

Raksha Mantri addressed the Commanders and said "The Nation is proud of the Indian Air Force. I praise the IAF for its professionalism and laud all air warriors and their families for giving us the most competent and combat worthy force. The IAF has proven itself time and again. It has earned the respect of foreign Air Forces who are eager to cooperate as well as exercise with us. We are strengthening our defense capability through increased domestic production and reduced dependence on the import of military hardware. We have to seize new opportunities for indigenous design and development and I appreciate the IAF's effort in this regard. I urge the Air Force Commanders to use the Conference for developing strategies against future challenges and enhancing IAF's capability. The IAF is growing steadily towards becoming a truly strategic aerospace power". The CAS briefed the Raksha Mantri on the current status of the IAF.

The CAS while addressing the Commanders emphasized the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by our adversaries. He highlighted the need for continuous enhancement of in-house maintenance capabilities and optimum utilization of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force. He also emphasized the need for enhanced joint training with the Indian Army as well as the Indian Navy for fostering joint manship and ensuring national security.

The Commanders' Conference will be conducted on 25 & 26 Nov 19; wherein discussions will take place on joint operations, anti-drone operations, countering asymmetric warfare and further strengthening our precision targeting, cyber and information warfare capability. Issues pertaining to indigenization, streamlining procurement of equipment, strengthening training and optimization of the HR policies would also be discussed during this Conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex Harry Morton on social media

American singer Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead on Saturday afternoon. In the tribute post on Instagram, Lohan shared a black-and-white snapshot of the two smiling...

Students create organ donation awareness through posters

School students across Delhi and NCR on Monday here participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness about organ donation. The competition, Organ Donation -- Be a Superhero, was organised ahead of the Indian Organ Donation D...

NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State ISIS terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. Those convicted are Manseed Mehmood, Swal...

Chopper scam: ED's case full of contradictions, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court on Monday that the Enforcement Directorates case against him in the VVIP chopper scam was full of contradictions and that there was no evidence a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019