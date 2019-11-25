Sena-NCP-Cong combine to 'parade' 162 MLAs in Mumbai hotel

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will "parade" 162 MLAs in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening as a proof of their combined strength in the 288-member Assembly, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. Announcing the move on his tweeter handle, Raut appealed to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to witness the "parading" of the legislators of the three parties.

"We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor. He tagged the official twitter handle @maha_governor of the Governor.

"The idea is to turn the public perception towards us. Once we parade 162 MLAs in one hall, entire nation will come to know that BJP is playing a dirty game in Maharashtra by misusing office of the governor," said an NCP leader.

The MLAs of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress are currently staying at different hotels in Mumbai..

