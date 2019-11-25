International Development News
TAKE A LOOK-Landslide democratic win puts pressure on HK leader

Hong Kong's leader pledged to listen to public opinion on Monday and referred to deep-seated problems in society after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest.

Here are some recent stories: > Democrats romp to Hong Kong election landslide > Piano-playig democrat beats pro-China incumbent > Trump to take 'good look' at HK rights bill > Hong Kong holds its breath ahead of elections > Tear gas above ground, snakes below > Ex-UK consulate employee 'tortured in China' > Beijing hints at looming pressure on HK courts > Hong Kong on "brink of total breakdown" - police > Violence prompts reminder that China troops near > China backs bolder action to counter unrest > Mall protest ends with bloody knife attack > SPECIAL REPORT: Protests hit HK working class > Mainlanders worry as anti-China sentiment swells > Extradition bill officially killed > Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters > Hong Kong Legislative Council in chaos > Lam says has not discussed resigning with Beijing > HK leader Lam says she'd quit if she could > EXCLUSIVE-Lam "has to serve two masters" > HK status as part of China not up for discussion ECONOMY > Hong Kong confirms economy fell into recession > Hong Kong people look for new homes abroad > How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China? > Can political unrest break HK currency peg? > Protest fears stalk Hong Kong businesses > HK faces economic recession, existential crisis > A protest boom for some businesses starts waning > HK protests taking toll on shops, economy > Shops, workers in rare strike to "defend freedom" FEATURES > Hospitals find themselves on protest frontlines > In Hong Kong, worst may be yet to come > 'Fire magicians' and medieval weaponry > Inside Hong Kong protesters' 'weapons factories' > Hong Kong protesters take up self-defence classes > What's next for Hong Kong's protest movement? > 'Umbrella' protests sowed seed for future-activist > Neighbourhoods echo with night cries for freedom > Borrowed time: Fears of 2047 hang over protests > Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests > Cathay Pacific crew describe climate of fear > Inside the protesters' anarchic campaign vs China > Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore (Compiled by Hong Kong bureau; Editing by Tom Hogue)

