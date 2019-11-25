International Development News
Punjab Cong MLA criticises own govt, officials for laxity in development works

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:21 IST
The Congress MLA from Punjab's Shutrana, Nirmal Singh, on Monday alleged that the development works in his constituency have come to a standstill due to its neglect by the state government and bureaucracy. The legislator also threatened to stage a sit-in at the residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh if the development works in his constituency do not begin.

"I am disappointed with the state government and bureaucracy. If they do not start the development works in my constituency (Shutrana) then I will hold a dharna in front of the CM's residence from January 1," said Nirmal Singh, criticising his own government. The legislator claimed that he had approached the state officials several times but they did not pay any heed to his demands.

Nirmal Singh has been demanding setting up of a grain market, park and a trauma centre in Shutrana. "No development work is going on in my area and the only reason behind this is its neglect by the government and the bureaucracy," he told reporters in Patiala.

He is the fourth Congress legislator to have raised a voice against the state government and the bureaucracy for allegedly neglecting elected representatives. On November 20, Congress MLAs Hardial Singh Kamboj (Rajpura), Rajinder Singh (Samana) and Madan Lal Jalalapur (Ghanaur) had publicly spoken against the police department and district officials at a meeting in Patiala.

Rajinder Singh had even accused a police official of tapping his phone calls. The constituencies of all the four legislators are part of the Patiala parliamentary seat from where the chief minister's wife Preneet Kaur is the Lok Sabha MP.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the party has taken a serious view of the accusations by its legislators and will ensure that there was no laxity on the part of any government official in carrying out development works. "We will take a feedback from party MLAs and ensure there is no laxity in carrying out development works," he said.

