International Development News
Development News Edition

AP: TDP writes letter to IIM (A) to study corruption in Jaganmohan government

Telugu Desam Party has written to IIM Ahmedabad to study how the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy amassed wealth through corrupt practices.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:38 IST
AP: TDP writes letter to IIM (A) to study corruption in Jaganmohan government
A copy of the letter written by TDP to IIM (A). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party has written to IIM Ahmedabad to study how the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy amassed wealth through corrupt practices. TDP Andhra Pradesh President K Kala Venkata Rao on November 23 wrote a letter to Professor Sundaravalli Narayanaswamy of IIM (A) in this regard.

IIM (A) inked an agreement with the government of Andhra Pradesh on November 21 to find corrupt practices in higher places. TDP, the opposition party in the state, while welcoming the agreement, suggested IIM (A) study about the corrupt practices the present Chief Minister had adopted and amassed wealth. "Jaganmohan Reddy during his father's tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during 2004-09 has amassed around Rs 43,000 crore wealth through quid pro quo and corrupt practices. At present in Andhra Pradesh, there appears to be corruption in sand, mining, transport, liquor etc. A study would throw more light with regard to corruption in governance," Venkata Rao wrote.

The TDP president also mentioned in his letter that Jagan is facing 11 cases in CBI court. He alleged that corruption is rampant in the present government led by Jagan. He further wrote that Jagan's corruption is a case study to understand corruption in governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

First train to Bangladesh from Tripura likely to be flagged off next year

The construction of a railway track from Tripura to Bangladesh is underway to run the first train from the state to the neighbouring country, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. The cross-border train service, which is expected to...

Akali leader's murder: Punjab minister refutes allegations

Under fire from the opposition SAD over the murder of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday rejected the allegations that the Punjab Police was trying to save the accused at his behest. Th...

Study reveals thermal cameras effective in detecting rheumatoid arthritis

A new study highlights that thermal imaging has the potential to become an important method to assess Rheumatoid Arthritis. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.Results of the study carried out with 82 participants, con...

Egypt hands down 7 death sentences on terror charges

An Egyptian court has handed down death sentences to seven people convicted of carrying out attacks that killed 11 policemen in 2016. The Cairo Criminal Court on Monday also sentenced 18 others to 10-15 years in prison for the same charges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019