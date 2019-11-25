AP: TDP writes letter to IIM (A) to study corruption in Jaganmohan government

Telugu Desam Party has written to IIM Ahmedabad to study how the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy amassed wealth through corrupt practices. TDP Andhra Pradesh President K Kala Venkata Rao on November 23 wrote a letter to Professor Sundaravalli Narayanaswamy of IIM (A) in this regard.

IIM (A) inked an agreement with the government of Andhra Pradesh on November 21 to find corrupt practices in higher places. TDP, the opposition party in the state, while welcoming the agreement, suggested IIM (A) study about the corrupt practices the present Chief Minister had adopted and amassed wealth. "Jaganmohan Reddy during his father's tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during 2004-09 has amassed around Rs 43,000 crore wealth through quid pro quo and corrupt practices. At present in Andhra Pradesh, there appears to be corruption in sand, mining, transport, liquor etc. A study would throw more light with regard to corruption in governance," Venkata Rao wrote.

The TDP president also mentioned in his letter that Jagan is facing 11 cases in CBI court. He alleged that corruption is rampant in the present government led by Jagan. He further wrote that Jagan's corruption is a case study to understand corruption in governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)