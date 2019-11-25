International Development News
UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers set to declare 'climate emergency' ahead of UN conference

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:01 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:48 IST
A majority of European Union lawmakers hoped to declare a "climate emergency" on Monday, a week before a United Nations climate conference in Madrid. Members of the European Parliament said the declaration would increase pressure on the incoming EU executive, expected to start work on Dec. 1, to take a stronger leading role in the global fight against climate change.

"The EU must act together and lead by example in international climate negotiations through concrete actions and measures," the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the second-largest group of lawmakers in the parliament, said in a statement. They plan to pass the symbolic declaration during a debate on the United Nations' COP25 climate summit, which opens on Dec. 2 in Madrid.

Lawmakers also stressed the declaration needed to be backed up with action. "For me, it is not enough to declare a climate emergency," Mohammed Chahim, the S&D's leading lawmaker on the parliament's resolution ahead of the U.N. summit, told Reuters, drawing the parallel to a house is on fire. "This resolution to the COP25 is the water to put out the fire," Chahim said, adding: "It is a message to the world: we do not only want to be leaders, we are (also) taking the right measures."

Other political groups backing the S&D proposal included the Greens, the centrist Renew and the left-wing GUE, and it was expected to pass with support from independent lawmakers. The parliament has repeatedly pressed the European Commission to take a stronger stance on climate change.

The new president of the executive committee, Ursula von der Leyen, has said combating climate change will be among her top priorities and has set out a "European Green Deal" intended to achieve "climate neutrality" - or adding no greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond what can be absorbed - by 2050. Current targets aim to cut the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 from 1990 levels. Von der Leyen hopes to raise the goal to at least 50%.

All but three of the EU's 28 member states have signed up to this objective, but objections from Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic prevented the bloc promoting its stance at a U.N. climate action summit in September. Several countries, regions and organisations have symbolically declared a "climate emergency" to emphasise the urgency of the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

