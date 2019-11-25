International Development News
Development News Edition

Veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh to head the partys state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:50 IST
Veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh to head the partys state

Veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh on Monday filed his nomination for election to the post of the party's Bihar unit president, in a development that is being seen as founding chief Lalu Prasad's attempt to defuse tensions between his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. Singh will succeed Ram Chandra Purbe, a sitting MLC, who is not running for a fifth consecutive term as the state president.

"Nomination papers were filed and cleared upon scrutiny. After the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers on Tuesday, the party's state executive will meet on Wednesday when the name of the winning candidate will be announced", state RJD spokesman Chitaranjan Gagan told PTI.

He, however, added "since only Singh has filed his nomination papers, his election is a foregone conclusion". Singh is understood to have come forward to take up the responsibility at the instance of Prasad, currently serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases in Ranchi.

The RJD supremo, whose party is now a pale shadow of its mighty older self, has been worried over the recalcitrance of Tej Pratap Yadav his elder son who has earned a reputation of engaging in spats with party colleagues including Purbe,MLA and father of his estranged wife Chandrika Roy and younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, chosen by Prasad as his heir apparent. The wily jailed leader seems to have played his cards well as Tej Pratap Yadav was seen smilingly flashing the victory sign at journalists when he reached the state assembly to take part in proceedings earlier in the day.

Singh, a dyed in the wool socialist who has remained away from controversies and is respected by all factions within the party, made an impassioned statement after filing his nomination papers. "We have come a long way since the establishment of the party by Lalu Prasad. In 36 days, the year 2020 will begin.

Let us resolve to carry forward our fight for social justice and communal harmony in the year that is to come under the young leadership of Tejashwi Yadav", Singh said. "Our party has suffered a lot on account of calumny by those involved in stirring communal frenzy and, unfortunately, succeeding in achieving power through their devious means", Singh said.

He was making an oblique reference to the BJP, which lost the assembly polls four years ago but joined the Nitish Kumar government two years ago when the Chief Minister dumped the RJD rattled by corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav, who was then his deputy. The RJD currently has the highest number of MLAs in the state, though its fortunes have nosedived since Prasad went behind bars in December, 2017.

In the Lok Sabha polls this year, the party contested 19 out of 40 seats in the state and drew a blank its worst-ever performance since inception in 1997. The prominent losers included Singh himself a former MP from Buxar besides heavyweights like former Union minister and party national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who failed to wrest back from the NDA Vaishali which he had won five times on the trot.

Jagadanand Singhs election to the top party post is also being seen as Prasads attempt to win back, ahead of the assembly polls next year, a section of Rajput voters who had sided with the Janata Dal out of solidarity with the V P Singh notwithstanding a sense of being aggrieved by the implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Congo rape victims take to catwalk to show female strength

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Raped in war and now walking tall, survivors of sexual violence take to the catwalk on Monday to model a collection of fabrics designed to show strength and solidarity in the face ...

HC asks UP govt to file affidavit on govt bungalow for Shivpal Yadav

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its decision on allotting type-6 bungalows to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and three other law makers. Shivpal Singh Yadav was...

Annual health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees rolled out

The annual health check-up scheme for Delhi governments employees of 40 years of age and above, as approved in-principle by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was rolled out, a statement said on Monday. According to the statement issued by the LG off...

WB adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said though West Bengal does not get involved in any central government programme, it has adopted most elements of the Poshan Abhiyan. They have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements. They would n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019