J-K faces fight between nationalists versus anti-national forces: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said Hindus versus Muslims is not the issue in the union territory but it faces a fight between nationalist and anti-national forces. Raina claimed that the union territory has suffered because of Pakistan sponsored terrorism, separatism and the wrong policies of successive congress governments at Centre.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, there is no issue of Hindus versus Muslims but in reality, fight exists as nationalists versus anti-national forces. J&K is part of Bharat Mata since ages and 'Kashmir' was named because of Maharishi Kashyap, a great saint," Raina said while addressing the youth parliament organised by a university here. He said Jammu and Kashmir is the land of great saints and sufis and considered a paradise on earth.

"Pakistan is trying to vandalise this paradise but 130 crores of Indians will never allow any power on earth to grab Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "Last Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh was a true patriot and freedom fighter who always stood with nationalist forces in India but it was the Congress party and its leader Jawaharlal Nehru who made blunders in the region," he said.

He said that due to "Nehruvian blunders", the common man suffered badly for the last 72 years. Raina said the "Modi government did historic course correction in the union territory as anti-nationals are taken to task, Pakistan is badly punished, miscreants are treated with iron hands, terrorists are being neutralised by our jawans and justice is being delivered to the common man".

By abolishing provisions of Article 370, the Modi Government did real justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, he said.

