UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 7 points - ICM poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow during the last week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conservatives fell one point to 41%, while the Labour Party was up two points on 34%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 13% while the Brexit Party was down one point on 4%.

ICM surveyed 2,004 people online between Nov. 22 and 25. It said that for five parties that are not contesting all seats, it had only given respondents the chance to support those which are standing in their constituencies.

