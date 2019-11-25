International Development News
Development News Edition

Spanish far-right party boycotts gender violence declaration

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:13 IST
Spanish far-right party boycotts gender violence declaration
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's far-right Vox party refused to sign an all-party declaration condemning violence against women on Monday, drawing outrage from civil rights groups and embarrassing its allies in the conservative People's Party. Vox's refusal to sign the declaration by the Madrid city council meant that for the first time since a landmark 2004 law on gender violence, local authorities in the Spanish capital were unable to issue a joint all-party statement.

This month's national election saw Vox become the third-largest party in the Spanish parliament, after more than doubling its number of seats with its mix of nationalist, anti-Muslim and anti-feminist rhetoric. Javier Ortega Smith, a member of both Madrid city council and the national parliament said the declaration, on the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, addressed only one side of gender violence.

In a speech greeted by shouts of anger from the audience in the Madrid city hall, he condemned what he described as "denialists" on gender violence, adding: "there are also men who suffer violence from women and are killed by their wives". The remarks were condemned by the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, from the centre-right PP, whose conservative administration with the pro-business Ciudadanos relies on four Vox votes for a majority in the city council. "It is not politics what you have done here today; it is political posturing," said Almeida.

The PP's national leader Pablo Casado also tried to distance the party from their far right allies, urging other parties to "join forces to fight against abusers". However there was an angrier reaction from civil rights activists such as Nadia Otmani, head of an association that helps migrant women deal with gender violence.

Otmani, wheelchair-bound for 20 years after she said her brother-in-law shot her as she tried to defend her sister, approached Ortega Smith in tears after his speech, crying: "You cannot do this! You cannot play politics with gender violence!" "Vox came mounting an important challenge to democracy and started with this one," said acting deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, from the centre-left Socialists.

According to official statistics compiled since 2003, 1,024 women have been killed in Spain by their partners as of Oct. 22. To date this year, 52 women have been killed. The latest victim, a woman in Tenerife, was allegedly murdered by her partner on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong

Hong Kongs leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest.Democratic candidates secured almost 90 of 452 distric...

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019