WB assembly to hold special sessions to mark Constitution Day

The West Bengal assembly will hold special sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday. The sessions will be addressed by Biman Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This will be for the first time that the governor and the chief minister share a dais amid the tussle between them. The sessions will be addressed by several eminent dignitaries including former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former West Bengal governor and national security advisor M K Narayanan.

The winter session of the state assembly will start from November 29. Constitution Day will also be celebrated at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, and Mamata Banerjee

has been invited for the programme. Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor on July 30, has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a host of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

To mark 70 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament will be held on November 26 and is likely to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, former presidents and prime ministers are also expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament.

