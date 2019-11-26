International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Peru's top court orders release of jailed opposition leader Keiko Fujimori

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lima
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 02:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 02:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Peru's top court orders release of jailed opposition leader Keiko Fujimori
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Peru's Constitutional Tribunal on Monday ordered the release of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, jailed last year for alleged money laundering and receiving illegal contributions from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. The members of Peru's top court decided to release Fujimori by a narrow margin of four votes in favor versus three against, the body's president Ernesto Blume said at a press conference.

Fujimori has been serving an 18-month pre-trial sentence since October 2018 after prosecutors said she led a criminal organization and received millions of dollars from Odebrecht during her 2011 election campaign. She denies the accusations.

"The court has not passed judgment on the substantive issue in the case of citizen Keiko Fujimori, and has not declared her acquittal or condemned her," Blume said. Fujimori is the daughter of the country's authoritarian ex-President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights crimes and graft.

The decision comes as the country prepares to hold legislative elections on Jan. 26 after President Martín Vizcarra dissolved Congress amid a battle with lawmakers over his anti-graft campaign. Keiko Fujimori's Popular Force party had held a majority in Congress before its dissolution. Popular Force, a conservative right-wing group, has announced it will participate in the January elections, but Fujimori is not expected to take part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FDA approves Global Blood Therapeutics sickle cell disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved a drug from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to treat sickle cell disease in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years or olderThe treatment to be sold under the brand name Oxb...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STOR...

UPDATE 3-Mexico steps up pressure on U.S. Congress to approve trade deal

Mexicos government on Monday ramped up pressure on Democratic lawmakers to approve a new North American trade deal, urging U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push it through Congress and rejecting demands for greater labor market oversight....

J-K: 2 political leaders shifted to their residences, will remain under house arrest

Two political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday shifted from the MLA hostel to their residences, where they will be kept under house arrest.The two leaders -- Ashraf Mir of Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Hakeem Yaseen of Peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019