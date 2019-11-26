REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong Hong Kong’s leader said on Monday she would listen to public opinion after a landslide election victory by opponents of Chinese rule amid months of sometimes violent pro-democracy unrest.

IRAN-GASOLINE-PROTESTS Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest

Thousands of supporters of Iran’s clerical establishment rallied in Tehran on Monday, accusing the United States and Israel of instigating the most violent anti-government protests in at least a decade in Iran. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT U.S. House intelligence chairman says Trump impeachment report early next month

The chairman of the U.S. congressional committee that is leading the inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine said on Monday the impeachment process would move to the next step shortly after lawmakers return to Washington next week from a break. USA-MILITARY-SEALS-PIN

Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite status President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding a review board, his defense secretary said on Monday.

BUSINESS TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH-DEAL

How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal Tiffany was codenamed “Tea” and LVMH was “Latte” in the whirlwind talks that led to the U.S. jeweler being taken over by the French luxury group for more than $16 billion, in a homage to famed film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

IMPOSSIBLE-FOODS-FUNDRAISING-EXCLUSIV Exclusive: Impossible Foods eyes doubling valuation with new funding

Impossible Foods Inc, maker of the plant-based Impossible Burger, is in talks with investors about a new round of fundraising that could more than double the $2 billion valuation it attained in May, according to people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-IRISHMAN-MAFIA From 'Godfather' to 'Irishman', Mafia is gift that keeps on giving

Stories about the mob have become offers that Hollywood cannot seem to refuse. FILM-KNIVES-OUT

'Knives Out': a whodunit set in contemporary America Agatha Christie never imagined anything quite like this.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA

WADA committee recommends four-year Russia Olympic ban Russia should be hit with a four-year Olympic ban and barred from all world championships for the manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS Presidents Cup-bound Finau a prank victim of captain Woods

Tony Finau was the victim of a prank when Tiger Woods called to reveal his captain’s picks for next month’s Presidents Cup in Australia, but he has adopted a forgive if not forget attitude about the conversation. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-MCGAHN

U.S. judge to rule on House subpoena for testimony from ex-White House lawyer McGahn A federal judge in Washington has said she will rule by 5 pm ET on whether former White House Counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena for his testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

25 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT COLOMBIA-STRIKE/POLITICS

Colombia protests may affect investment, but offer opportunity for Duque Ongoing protests in Colombia could eventually affect investment and delay voting on a tax reform, but also present embattled President Ivan Duque with an opportunity to address long-running social problems, analysts and lawmakers say.

26 Nov USA-TURKEY/HALKBANK

U.S. to file brief in criminal case against Turkey's Halkbank U.S. prosecutors are due to file a brief in their case against Turkey's state-owned Halkbank on the issue of the Manhattan federal court's jurisdiction over the bank, which is accused of conspiring to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

26 Nov EU-MICHEL/POLAND (TV)

EU Council President-elect Charles Michel to visit Poland EU Council President-elect Charles Michel meets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

26 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/POWELL Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Rhode Island

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce annual dinner in Providence, R.I. 25 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

MEXICO-INFRASTRUCTURE/ Mexican president due to unveil initial infrastructure deal with private sector

Mexico's president, together with business leaders, is expected to unveil an initial package of some 60 public works to be completed during the next year. 26 Nov

COLOMBIA-COFFEE/ Colombian coffee farmers look ahead to 2020 after year of dismal prices

Coffee farmers in Colombia, the world's largest producer of high-quality washed arabica beans, are looking ahead to 2020, as slight price improvements and a weak peso raise their income after a year of record-low futures. 26 Nov

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Oil companies deposit initial bids in Colombia block auction

Oil companies will submit their initial offers for 59 blocks in Colombia's ongoing crude contract auction. 26 Nov

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA RBA Gov Lowe speaks in Sydney

Speech by Philip Lowe, RBA Governor, on Unconventional Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from Overseas. Annual ABE Dinner, at Hilton Sydney 26 Nov 04:05 ET / 09:05 GMT

UBER-PRICING/CHICAGO (PIX) Chicago data reveals carpools are driving Uber pricing strategy

How much ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft charge customers throughout a day is one of the most closely held secrets in Silicon Valley. But a law in Chicago requiring the two companies to disclose fares shines a light on how the two so-called "unicorns" are trying to turn a profit for the first time. 26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC 26 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE CANADA-QUEBEC/RELIGION

Quebec court to hear appeal of religious symbols ban A Quebec court of appeals will hear arguments to appeal the decision of a lower court not to stay the Canadian province's ban on religious symbols, while the constitutionality of the law is debated.

26 Nov SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SALTWATER FARMING (TV) How growing crops in seawater could help prep for climate change

An experimental farm in Scotland is preparing for the worst effects of climate change, growing crops in seawater to cope with coastal erosion and irregular rainfall. 26 Nov

RELIGION POPE-JAPAN/WITNESS (PIX)

WITNESS: First-person account of Pope Francis's Japan visit An account by Mayuko Baba of Reuters on her experience of Pope Francis's events in Tokyo, as well as encounter she had 20 years ago with Pope John Paul II.

26 Nov POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Japan Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

26 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LANDMINES-IRAQ/ (PIX) Conference in Oslo reviewing the mine-ban treaty

International conference to review progress of the Mine Ban Treaty. Story on merit. 26 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)