Pelosi says U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is 'within range'

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 04:40 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that a version of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that House Democrats could back was "within range," but said they needed to conduct a final review.

"We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America's workers. Now, we need to see our progress in writing from the Trade Representative for final review," Pelosi said in a statement.

President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for the congressional passage of USMCA, which would replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). But House Democrats have voiced concerns over the enforcement of labor and environmental provisions.

