International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Injured Colombian protester dies on fifth day of anti-govt rallies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagota
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Injured Colombian protester dies on fifth day of anti-govt rallies
Image Credit: ANI

A teenager who became a symbol of ongoing protests in Colombia when he was injured by a teargas cannister died of his wounds late on Monday, after President Ivan Duque met with unions and business leaders on the fifth straight day of demonstrations. The death of 18-year-old Dilan Cruz, announced by the hospital where he had been receiving treatment since he was hit during a protest on Saturday, is likely to fuel criticism of the crowd dispersion tactics of the ESMAD riot police, which include tear gas and stun grenades.

Before his death was announced, protesters had marched past San Ignacio hospital chanting "Be strong Dilan!". Some had paused at a heart-shaped flower arrangement decorated with candles and signs in his honor. Duque said on Twitter he deeply regretted Cruz's death and sent condolences to his mother, grandfather and two sisters.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets over issues including economic reforms, police violence and corruption. The protests began with a 250,000-person march last week and have been marked by neighborhood "cacerolazo" demonstrations - a traditional Latin American protest in which people bang pots and pans.

Isolated cacerolazos could be heard in Bogota by a Reuters witness, along with shouts of "Dilan!", after the news of Cruz's death broke. Protesters of all ages have declared themselves against rumored economic plans such as a cut to the minimum wage for young people that Duque denies supporting. They have also highlighted what they say is a lack of government action to stop the murder of hundreds of human rights activists.

Duque has promised a "great national dialogue" focused on social issues and the fight against corruption to run through mid-March. Duque met on Monday afternoon with business representatives, as well as the unions that organized the original march. More meetings are planned for Tuesday, as is an announcement by unions and student groups about whether they will continue to back marches.

Many protesters are also demanding the government fully implement a 2016 peace deal with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, which Duque unsuccessfully tried to modify. Monday also marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. "Old people in this country are accustomed to deaths being just one more statistic, and we want that to begin to change," said design student Sofia Murcia, 20, standing with friends carrying white flowers. "If you do nothing, you're complicit."

The protests have been largely peaceful, despite isolated looting in some areas and the institution of overnight curfews in Bogota and Cali. The police have said three people were killed following Thursday's protests in incidents connected to looting. More than 340 police officers have been injured.

The protests have coincided with demonstrations elsewhere in Latin America, from anti-austerity marches in Chile, inflamed tensions in Ecuador and Nicaragua and protests over a fraught election in Bolivia that led President Evo Morales to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama

With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was end of the BJPs game. Satya...

Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited BSE 500049 NSE BEL, Indias premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperati...

Stars top Knights for record-tying 7th straight W

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason ...

Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Archery C'ships

Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the mens recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday. Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019