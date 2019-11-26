International Development News
Cong resolves to save 'soul' of the Constitution

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 11:03 IST
The Congress on Constitution Day Tuesday said it resolved to save the soul of the Constitution by not allowing it to be mortgaged to an "autocratic government blinded by the insatiable lust for power".

Upset over political developments in Maharashtra, the Congress and other opposition parties are set to boycott Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament. They will hold a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

